Business incubator to be presented to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan - draft law (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A business incubator will be presented to the entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, said the recently developed draft law 'On development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises', which has been submitted for discussion at meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. Trend reports.

According to the draft law, residents of a business incubator are considered to be entities wishing to start or have just started entrepreneurial activities, who have concluded an agreement with a business incubator for the provision of incubation services.

The business incubator will provide the resident with services for finding business partners and obtaining financial resources, management, personnel training, marketing, rental, leasing and other support services.

The business incubators can be multidisciplinary or specialized, depending on their purpose.