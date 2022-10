BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On the night of October 4, the first flight of Azerbaijan Airlines, departing from Baku, landed at Samarkand airport, Trend reports citing AZAL.

The aircraft of the national air carrier was traditionally greeted with a water arch.

Flights to Samarkand - the pearl of Uzbekistan and one of the oldest cities in the world - will be operated 2 times a week as part of the winter schedule.