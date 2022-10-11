Moldova, Azerbaijan seek to expand cooperation in agricultural sector - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Moldova and Azerbaijan seek to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

"We talked about a number of issues. I had very productive discussions with Azerbaijani officials. There are a number of potential areas of cooperation," Gavrilița said.

According to her, Moldova is currently in the phase of diversifying not only energy resources but also fertilizers.

"We are looking for investors in the processing of our agriculture. Our cooperation in this sense is already productive. We are already importing fertilizers from Azerbaijan," the prime minister noted.

Moldova also received a very positive response in terms of increasing transport operations with Azerbaijan, she added.

"Businessmen from both Azerbaijan and Moldova, who are facing ongoing problems related to disruptions in logistics, can greatly benefit from this," the prime minister stressed.