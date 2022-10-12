Meeting dedicated to International Day of the Girl Child held at Azerconnect (PHOTO)

A group of active young girls visited the Azerconnect company within the framework of the campaign on the occasion of the October 11th – International Day of the Girl Child.

Campaign participants were given detailed information about the activities of Azerconnect, one of the country's leading companies in the field of IT services, communication and high technologies.

The visitors were informed about the activities aimed to promote gender equality in the company, develop the leadership skills of women and increase the interest of young girls and women in the field of ICT. They also got acquainted with the upcoming enlightenment projects, and discussed a range of inspiring topics with the company executives.

In total, 22 participants aged 13-17, including girls from vulnerable population groups (children of martyrs, people with disabilities, youth deprived of parental care, studying in boarding schools) took part in this campaign.

Under the campaign held on October 6-11, the young girls had the opportunity to visit the Milli Majlis, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children's Affairs, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Azerbaijan, ADA University, Azerconnect and AzerTelecom.

It should be noted that the campaign was carried out by the "Regional Development" Public Union with the financial support of the European Union in the framework of the "EU 4 Gender Equality: together against gender stereotypes and gender-based violence" program funded by the European Union and implemented by UNFPA and UN Women and "Addressing gender-biased sex selection and related harmful practices in the South Caucasus" program, implemented by UNFPA. The campaign envisages to organize the visit of the young girls to public and private entities in Baku.

Azerconnect is the first B2B company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies sectors in the country. The company is part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies operating in various fields and countries.