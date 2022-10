BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan exported about 230 million francs worth of crude oil to Switzerland, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov said at a press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, 70% of crude oil supplies to Switzerland are hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan, coming through Italy.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's plans to double gas supplies to the EU by 2025, he noted that this would be useful, including for Switzerland.