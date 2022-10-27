Nar subscribers prefer digital convenience with eSIM!

The users of eSIM service introduced for the first time in Azerbaijan by Nar with facial recognition technology, are rising in number. The subscribers who activated their digital numbers have increased by 24% in the last one month thanks to the possibility to join the service completely online. According to the information provided by the mobile operator, iPhone and Samsung branded mobile phones are the leaders among connected devices.

It should be noted that unlike plastic SIM cards, eSIM eliminates cases of number damage, loss or the need to visit customer services to duplicate a number. Also, it is possible to use several numbers even in single-card phones. Just dial *#06# to make sure your device supports eSIM technology. You can get the eSIM number easily without going anywhere at esim.nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy, providing excellent service at an affordable price.