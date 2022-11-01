Let’s grow together in digital world!

Azercell launches a program for development of women in technology and business

“Azercell Telekom” LLC, in partnership with “FemTech” LLC, is pleased to invite enthusiastic and inquisitive women with a startup idea to the next long-term development program within the framework of the "Her Improvement" project.

The program aims to provide training on modern technologies and business topics. At the same time, female participants will have a chance to join programming classes, meet professional mentors, IT leaders and startup founders with real experience in the local and international markets. Within the framework of the project to last from November 2022 to April 2023, the teams will have an opportunity to go through the incubation program for the development of startup ideas, to implement what they have learned in practice, and to build professional networks. At the end of the program, the winning team will receive a cash prize.

Teams of 5 women aged 16-29 are eligible to apply for the program. The participation in the program is completely free. Attendance is mandatory for 6 months. Last date for registration is November 20, 2022. Additional information is available at the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSey0difMXgoQt85bqSOcbAZDItp3SrSzjiOPAVjEcW6gEq24A/viewform

Azercell Telekom will keep the public informed about the stages of development of the long-term project "Her Improvement" through the media and intends to share news as the program progresses.