Azerbaijan plans to install more meteorological stations on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. It's planned to install another five meteorological stations on Azerbaijan's liberated territories by the end of the year, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said during an event on "Green transformation in Azerbaijan: Sustainable Development Goals", Trend reports on November 2.

According to him, a number of measures aimed at "green" transformation are being carried out in Azerbaijan.

"Various projects are being implemented by relevant structures to achieve the goals of "green" transformation in Azerbaijan until 2030. In the last decade, due to climate change, Azerbaijan has faced various natural risks," Babayev said.

He noted that work is underway to create a "green zone" on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, with the use of exclusively "green" technologies.

"Some 11 meteorological stations have been installed on 10 rivers. By the end of the year, another five meteorological stations are planned to be installed in Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar and other territories. Work is also underway to protect natural resources," Babayev said.