Procter & Gamble talks creation of jobs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Procter & Gamble (P&G) has created more than 700 jobs in Azerbaijan, General Director of Caucasus and Central Asian Republics at P&G Deger Kurtaslanoglu said at the opening ceremony of the Baku International CEO Summit on November 15, Trend reports.

According to Kurtaslanoglu, during the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G supported 30,000 families in the total amount of 500 million manat ($294.1).

"Along with doing business, we are implementing a number of social projects in Azerbaijan. We also made a big contribution to its economy, invested in various sectors of the country, and this work will be continued in the future," he added.