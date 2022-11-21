Azerbaijan's Aghaly "smart" village project is based on UN's sustainable development goals - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The realization of the Aghaly "smart" village project continues in accordance with the 17 sustainable development goals of the UN, Trend reports referring to the Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district, Vahid Hajiyev.

As he said within the international conference dedicated to "smart" cities and villages, Aghaly village is the first "smart" village in Azerbaijan. The area of the village is 110 hectares.

"Currently, work on the construction of 113 buildings is underway. More than 80 buildings have already been constructed. Since July, former refugees have been relocated to Aghaly. A total of 66 families (325 people) are living there right now. We plan to relocate another group of families to Aghaly next month," he said.

"The population of the villages is already provided with public and bank services. The work in widening the business environment is underway. I would like to note that the majority of those families are employed," he said.