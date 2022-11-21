Azerbaijan expected to receive Zangilan 'smart city' project next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. It is planned to present the general plan of Zangilan "smart" city to the government of Azerbaijan in May 2023, Trend reports referring to the Head of the Aghaly "smart" village project, Donghwan Lee.

According to him, this project entails implementing digital technologies in the transportation, fire, and other public services sectors.

"There is going to be an integrated center for the city's transportation system management, including parking, bus stops, areas of natural disaster prevention, and law enforcement. The project also includes the agriculture sector. We plan to arrange meetings between experts and representatives of government agencies in Azerbaijan and Korea," he said during the first panel session on "Digitalization of Public Services and Sustainable Living.