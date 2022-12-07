CBA releases coins into circulation to celebrate Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee's 30th anniversary (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) put a silver commemorative coin into circulation with a face value of five manat ($2.94) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the bank told Trend on December 7.

The Committee made a great contribution to sports development and youth formation in the country.

According to the Central Bank, the jubilee coin was made following the Presidential Decree "On the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated March 28, 2022. A total of 200 coins have been issued by order of the National Olympic Committee.

The commemorative note weighs one troy ounce – 31.1 grams with a diameter of 38.61 millimeters. The coins are made by the German Bavarian Mint using proof technology meeting international standards.

The inscriptions "National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "30", "1992-2022", the Olympic torch and other sports symbols are placed on the front side as the major design elements of the jubilee coin, while the words "Republic of Azerbaijan", the National Emblem Ordinance, and the denomination figure are placed on the reverse side.

The commemorative note is the official payment instrument in the country by face value.