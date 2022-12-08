YASHAT Foundation names amount of donations from Azerbaijanis living abroad (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. A total of over 1.04 million manat ($610,000) was donated by Azerbaijanis living abroad to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation, the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, this amount included 990,067 manat ($582,390), $10,180, 6,395 euro, 34,117 Turkish liras ($90.25), 2,844 rouble ($45.5), and 2,975 British pound sterling ($3,623) collected from April 29, 2021 through May 31, 2021 during the YASHAT Marathon held at the initiative of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the YASHAT Foundation, with the financial support and organization of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund.

Besides, within the marathon, from May 25 through May 26, 2021, 5,061 manat ($2,980) was collected through SMS donations.

He added that the purpose of the marathon was to bring together Azerbaijanis living in different parts of the world to help the Azerbaijani soldiers injured [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] and families of the martyrs.