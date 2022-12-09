Azerbaijan's PM blames geopolitical tensions for rise in prices for goods, medicine (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The rise in prices, including for medicine, is related to regional and global geopolitical tensions, said the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The Prime Minister noted that the recent regional and global political tensions, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the interferences in the global supply chain, and the increase in logistic costs caused the rise in prices. In the majority of countries, inflation has reached double-digits.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 on December 9, 2022.

According to the amendments made to the initial version of the bill, both revenues and expenses of the state budget of Azerbaijan for next year will increase by 53 million manat ($31.18 million), respectively. The revenues are envisaged to make up 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), including 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) for centralized revenues, and expenses – 33.35 billion manat ($19.62 billion).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), centralized expenses – 32.58 billion manat ($19.17 billion), and local expenses - 769.28 million manat ($452.5 million).