Azerbaijan expected to provide lump sum payment to experts working on liberated lands (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Experts working in the Azerbaijani liberated territories are supposed to receive a lump sum payment, Trend reports.

A bill amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On social benefits" was discussed at the Parliament's meeting on December 9.

According to the changes, paragraph 4.0.2.4 of Article 4 of the law establishes an allowance to support the primary living conditions of experts working on Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Meantime, Article 7.0.14 defines the terms for granting benefits.

Thus, following Article 21-1 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from January 1, 2023, a one-time allowance for five years will be provided to support living conditions under employment contracts for at least one year to work in the liberated territories.

Following parliamentary discussions, the changes were put to a vote and adopted.