Azerbaijani Parliament discusses proposal to establish new import rules (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan considers establishing new import rules, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the Customs Code, which was discussed at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 13.

The appeal to the customs authority on the clearance of goods is proposed to be reviewed within one day. In case of cost adjustments for the passage of commodities, the authority is obliged to notify the customs applicant within 24 hours from the moment the appeal was submitted to the body.

The bill is aimed at improving customs clearance procedures.