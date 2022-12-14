Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to its Customs Code (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:24, December 13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan proposed to approve new rules regarding methods of calculating customs value, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the amendments to the Customs Code, that were discussed at today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the law, new rules on methods of calculating the customs value of goods will be approved in order to form a uniform practice in estimating customs value and to prevent abuse and other negative phenomena in this field.