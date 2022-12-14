Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan's significance for EU to grow further - German Ambassador

Economy Materials 14 December 2022 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's significance for EU to grow further - German Ambassador

Follow Trend on

Aygun Maherramova
Aygun Maherramova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has become an even more important partner for Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, said Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann during a lecture at ADA University on the topic: "Germany's G7 presidency in 2022", Trend reports.

According to him, the significance of Azerbaijan for EU countries will continue to grow.

"Azerbaijan can increase its potential not only in hydrocarbons but also in green energy. The potential of green electricity in Azerbaijan is very high," the ambassador noted.

Latest

Latest

Read more