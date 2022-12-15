British Revolut makes its app available for users in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. British Revolut fintech company has launched a simplified version of its application, 'Revolut Lite' in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The simplified version provides Azerbaijani users with the opportunity to transfer money to more than 50 countries in 30 different currencies.

The daily limit for money transfers is $2,000, while the weekly limit is $4,000.

While transferring funds between Revolut customers, no commission will be charged, however, when transferring to cards or accounts of other banks or payment systems, a commission of one percent will be applied. The minimum transfer amount should not be less than $1.