Azerbaijan, Qatari energy company discuss co-op - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Qatari Nebras Power company will open up new opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, said at an event dedicated to the National Day of Qatar, Trend reports.

"We are currently discussing cooperation with the Qatari company on the implementation of several projects in the energy sector, as well as the construction of a gas turbine power plant in Jashma [island in the Caspian Sea]," Shahbazov said.

According to him, the goals of the Ministry of Energy include the development of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation back in 2020 by turning them into a green energy zone, as well as achieving green growth.

"Our goal is to ensure the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, and the cooperation with Nebras Power will open new opportunities in this regard," Shahbazov added.