Qatar interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Qatar is interested in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Al Khinzab said during a speech at an event dedicated to the National Day of the State of Qatar, Trend reports.

According to him, Qatar is committed to developing relations with Azerbaijan and further strengthening the partnership by promoting an increase in trade between the two countries and investment opportunities.

"We are proud of the high level of bilateral relations with fraternal Azerbaijan. Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties built on the basis of cooperation and mutual interests and backed by mutual respect and trust between the two countries," the ambassador said.