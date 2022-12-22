Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a regular meeting on December 22, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Participants of the meeting, chaired by Chairman of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, discussed draft amendments to the legislative acts of the financial and banking system in accordance with the Presidential Decree "On improving the management of the regulation and control system in the financial services market."

During the meeting, Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov delivered the report and relevant recommendations to improve legislative acts.