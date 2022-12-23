Azerbaijan talks work on restoration of water facilities in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A number of construction activities have begun on the Sugovushan reservoir in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district with a water volume of 5.86 million cubic meters and the Khachinchay reservoir with a water volume of 23 million cubic meters in the Aghdam district, Assistant to the Chairman of Amelioration and Water Farm of Azerbaijan OJSC Asad Shirinov told reporters on December 23, Trend reports.

According to Shirinov, the activities are conducted at the expense of funds allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Besides, there were launched a number of construction activities on three facilities with a total water volume of 15.5 million cubic meters, located on the territory of the Fuzuli district, reconstruction and restoration of reservoirs and main canals on Kondalanchay river, as well as the Tartarchay Left-Bank Canal with a length of 20.2 kilometers.

The official noted that work began on the preparation of feasibility studies and design documentation for the restoration of amelioration and water management facilities in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.

"Furthermore, work continues on the construction of the main canal of the Giz Galasi reservoir with a length of 56 kilometers, the preparation of design documentation for the Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs with a capacity of 67 million cubic meters in the Lachin and Gubadli districts," Shirinov said.

"Work has begun on the construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir and main pipelines with a capacity of 26.7 million cubic meters, located in the Lachin district, in order to provide water to agricultural lands located on the right and left banks of the Hakari river," he added.