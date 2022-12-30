Azerbaijan improving issuance, extension of work permits for foreigners in liberated areas (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan is improving the procedure for issuing and extending work permits for foreigners and stateless persons involved in labor activities in the liberated territories, Trend reports via the State Migration Service.

The relevant amendments to the Migration Code and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty" will be valid from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2028.

According to the amendments, for the implementation of paid labor activity in the territory of Azerbaijan by foreigners and stateless persons, a state fee of 1,600 manat ($940) was established for the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half, and 1,800 manat ($1,060) - for the issuance and extension of permit employment for two years within 10 days.

At the same time, for the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half within 15 days, a state fee of 1,400 manat ($820) will be charged, and for the issuance and extension of a work permit for two years – 1,600 manat ($940).

For the issuance and extension of a work permit for one year and a half within 20 days, a state fee of 1,200 manat ($710) was set, and for a period of two years - 1,400 manat ($820).

The specified periods will apply for a period of five years from January 1, 2023, with a reduction of five working days in connection with the issuance and extension of work permits for foreigners and stateless persons to engage in paid labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the new article 69.1-1 added to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, the period of validity of a work permit can be extended for foreigners and stateless persons engaged in labor activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, each time by no more than two years.