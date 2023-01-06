Azerbaijani MP talks about prices for imported goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Consideration within one day of an application (declaration) received by the customs authority regarding the passage of goods imported to Azerbaijan may lead to a decrease in prices for imported products, MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

He noted that one of the main goals of amendments made to the Customs Code is to determine the customs value of the imported products in a shorter period of time.

"Previously, the process of determining the customs value of goods used to take several days. According to the amendment made to the Customs Code, the customs value of goods should be determined within 24 hours. As a result, entrepreneurs engaged in imports would have fewer expenditures," Bayramov said.

He also added that, according to the other amendment, customs declarations and notifications can be submitted not only in paper but also in electronic form, which will also affect the expenditure reduction of entrepreneurs.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that despite the decrease in expenditures that may lead to a decrease in prices for these products, it is hard to forecast how exactly it will affect the prices on the market. "Unfortunately, in some cases, although the expenses of entrepreneurs are reduced, it does not affect the price reduction," he added.

Previously, at the plenary session on December 27, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) adopted amendments to the Customs Code in the third reading. According to the amendment, the appeal (declaration) received by the customs authority regarding the passage of goods will be considered within one day. In cases of cost adjustments for the passage of commodities, the authority is obliged to notify the customs applicant within 24 hours from the moment the appeal was submitted to the body.

The document is supposed to improve customs clearance procedures, especially regarding the need for customs valuation, strengthen the customs authorities' obligations, and result in faster movement of goods.