Azerbaijan approves state standard on systems of energy management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, which is subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, has adopted the AZS ISO/IEC 50001:2022 "Energy Management Systems — Requirements and Instructions for Use" state standard, Trend reports citing the state service.

The adoption of the standard is aimed at improving the efficiency of energy use in the country, forming requirements for energy management in accordance with advanced international practices, preventing inefficient use of energy, and expanding the possibilities of using renewable energy.

The implementation of the new standard will help consumers and organizations save funds and energy resources, allowing them to introduce necessary systems and processes in order to improve energy efficiency.