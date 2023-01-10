Azerbaijani president's representative talks Zangazur corridor's importance for Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The biggest significance of the Zangazur corridor will be the provision of a direct connection between Nakhchivan and other economic regions of Azerbaijan, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli said, Trend reports.

Therefore, this will further increase the economic and transit significance of Nakhchivan, as well as will determine new directions of development.

He noted that the major social and economic reforms implemented by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had brought the country to a new stage of development. Ensuring sustainable macroeconomic advancement and economic potential growth further strengthens both the integration and Azerbaijan's position in the international community.

Najafli added that the president's decisive and far-sighted policy regarding the Zangazur corridor increases the importance of Azerbaijan as the main geo-economic center of Europe and Asia, defining new approaches to regional economic diversification that correspond to the national interests of Azerbaijan.