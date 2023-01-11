Azerbaijan makes big improvements on importing of goods through customs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee in 2022 simplified as much as possible the electronic form of the declaration of goods imported into the country, said Head of the Customs Payments Department of the State Customs Committee Tariyel Alverdiyev during the presentation of the new "Şəxsi hesab vərəqəsi" (Personal account) service, Trend reports.

He said that the process has been simplified for both entrepreneurs and citizens.

In addition, according to him, a relevant group of State Customs Committee employees was created in order to conduct the customs examination.

"It is also aimed at preventing the loss of time for entrepreneurs and ensuring the efficiency of running a business," he said.

Also, Alverdiyev said that a chatbot was launched that answers citizens' questions 24/7, and a corresponding section with frequently asked questions and answers was created on the website of the State Customs Committee.