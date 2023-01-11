Azerbaijani State Customs Committee launches new online service (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has launched a new online service, Trend reports.

The service called ‘Personal account’ will allow entrepreneurs to make customs payments and settlements on declarations via a single platform.

Head of the committee’s secretariat Asgar Mammadov commenting on the issue said that a number of new programs and projects are planned to be implemented in the future.

"These projects will cover both citizens and entrepreneurs. Besides, in the future we plan to increase the transparency of processes and increase budget revenues,” Mammadov noted.

“So, according to the results of last year, customs revenues for the first time exceeded five billion manat ($2.9 billion), of which four billion manat ($2.3 billion) accounted for VAT. Moreover, we exceeded the 2022 forecast by one billion manat ($590 million),” he said.

The official added that the launched platform and similar projects will attract even more funds to the budget and ensure the transparency of the work of the local customs authorities.