Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee to digitalize its activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan aims to develop a project on the digitalization of its activities in the near future, said the Head of the Secretariat of the State Customs Committee Asgar Mammadov during the presentation of the new "Şəxsi hesab vərəqəsi" (Personal account) service, Trend reports.

"We want the goods to appear in our electronic system before they are imported into the country," he said.

He mentioned that at the end of last year, customs duties for the first time exceeded 5 billion manat ($2.9 billion), of which 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) accounted for VAT. In addition, Mammadov noted that last year the State Customs Committee exceeded the forecast for 2022 for transfers to the budget by 1 billion manat ($588.235 million),