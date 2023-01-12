Turkish MUSIAD seeking to create new jobs in Anatolia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association of Türkiye] Anadolu plans to create 40,000 new jobs through the production and investment platform, Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"Our investments will continue throughout Anatolia because we believe in Türkiye, the potential created by it and the opportunities provided by it," he said.

"By declaring 2022 as Türkiye's Investment Year, we sought to create an infrastructure platform, a foothold to achieve the goals of 2023. As part of the MUSIAD Anadolu production and investment platform, 35 billion Turkish liras ($1.86 billion) were invested in Türkiye,” Asmali noted.

According to him, as part of the investment year, members of the association continue to invest within the country and contribute to the development of various sectors of the economy.

“We have created an investment network which has covered 30 cities, including large cities - and the number of projects being implemented reaches 50. For example, we recently opened four factories in Batman as part of an investment program," the board chairman explained.

Drawing attention to the investments of MUSIAD members in many parts of Türkiye, Asmali stressed that such structures as MUSIAD Invest and the MUSIAD Trade Office bring dynamism to international trade as well.

Speaking about the MUSIAD EXPO 2022 exhibition, which was held from November 2 through November 5 at the TUYAP Exhibition Center in Istanbul and brought together businessmen from 24 sectors of the economy, Asmali noted that the influence of the exhibition in the field of investments increases every year.

"MUSIAD EXPO has been held every two years since 1993. This event brings together 24 sectors of the economy and is the largest trade fair in the region. About 80,000 people visited the last exhibition. Over 600 companies placed their stands at the exhibition with an area of ​​25,000 square meters,” he reminded.

The participation of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, and diplomatic missions in this exhibition further increased the significance of the exhibition, added the board chairman.