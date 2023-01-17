Construction of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli-Hadrut highway nearing completion (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, one of the most important road infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated territories, continues at a rapid pace, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, the length of the highway is 12 kilometers. The highway of the first technical category originates from the 'Victory Road' [Fuzuli–Shusha highway] and connects with the recently built Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway will have four lanes. The width of the road surface in accordance with the traffic lanes will be 21 meters, and the width of the carriageway - 14 meters.

Work on the expansion and profiling of the road and the construction of a new roadbed with the use of special equipment has been completed. The laying of 15 water pipes of various diameters and the construction of seven backup crossings have been also completed.

Besides, the construction of a one-span road bridge on 6.7 km of the road passing through Garghabazari territory has been conducted. The road bridge is 18 meters long and 21 meters wide.

All construction activities are carried out under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in compliance with "Construction rules and regulations".

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway passes through the liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.