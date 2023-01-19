Azerbaijan plans to open Ganja SME House in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Ganja SME House is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan's Ganja city this year, Board Chairman of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, this model will be based on the concept of ‘Baku House of Small and Medium Business’.

"This center [‘Ganja SME House’] is expected to provide services to business entities," he added.

SMBDA commissioned the first SME House on February 2020 in Khachmaz city, and the second one - on April 2021 in Yevlakh city. The third SME house, opened on January 6, 2023 in Baku with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is a single center for providing services to business entities.

The Baku SME House offers a wide range of services from dozens of government agencies and private organizations. Besides, it has centers for free provision of training services.

The main advantage of SME houses is that entrepreneurs receive business services in a single location, thereby saving time and operating costs, and the level of service provided to entrepreneurs can be measured.