Azerbaijan ready to share experience in agricultural development with Central Asian countries - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan considers sharing its experience in agricultural development with Central Asian countries, Deputy Chairperson of the Agro Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Leyla Jabbarli said at the regional workshop on FAO's activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan is elaborating a strategy to prevent, reduce, and monitor food losses, jointly with Türkiye and the countries in Central Asia.

"The strategy is being prepared as part of the food waste reduction project in the countries of FAO's Subregional Office for Central Asia – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It is aimed at ensuring food security throughout the food supply chain. In this regard, relevant analytical work has already been carried out, and the legal framework has also been prepared. The project is expected to be implemented in phases," she said.

FAO targets supporting food and waste management projects in Azerbaijan. The parties implemented over 60 joint projects in agriculture, in particular, improved the agricultural environment, as well as food security in the country's regions.