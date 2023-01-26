Azerbaijan’s Glassica reaches new level in exporting glass bottles to Europe (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan’s Glassica company for the first time exported more than 250,000 glass bottles to Romania and Moldova, the company’s Corporate Director Emil Asgarov told reporters during a media tour, Trend reports.

According to Asgarov, the annual production capacity of the enterprise with a total investment value of over 20 million manat ($11.7 million) is 60-90 million various colored glass bottles.

“Glassica CJSC currently provides 30-40 percent of the demand for glass bottles in Azerbaijan. We plan to start building another plant in March inside the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park,” he said.

“Its production capacity will be three times higher than the capacity of the current plant, and the investment cost will be 60 million manat ($35.3 million). The approximate construction period is 14 months," Asgarov explained.

He added that since the establishment of the enterprise, an agreement on the sale of products has been concluded with two foreign and five local companies.

At present the company provides permanent jobs for 140 people. Since the beginning of the enterprise, more than three million bottles have been produced.

The company became resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2020.