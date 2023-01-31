Azerbaijan shares data on number of reviewed antimonopoly cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The number of initiated cases on antimonopoly issues and cases of unfair competition tripled in Azerbaijan in 2022, and the number of completed cases increased 2.2 times compared to 2021, said the Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

He noted that, in general, 48 cases were completed in 2022, while in 2021 there were 22 such cases, and in 2020 – 6.

Abbasbeyli noted that the number of initiated cases in 2022 was 60, while in 2021 - 20, and in 2020 - 9. This illustrates that the number of initiated cases on antimonopoly issues and cases of unfair competition tripled compared to 2021.

He noted that the overall number of imposed financial sanctions equaled 6.4 million manat ($3.7 million).

"The majority of the antimonopoly cases were related to mobile phones and food as well as cases of unfair competition in regards to import and trade of motor oils," he said.

