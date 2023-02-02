Azerbaijan actively continues construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The construction of Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road actively continues, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The road's length is 81.6 kilometers, and it connects Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly, and Shusha districts liberated from occupation.

The mentioned road is a part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangazur corridor M6 highway.

It was noted that the main work on the construction of three viaducts and three tunnels on the last kilometers of the road has been completed. Finishing work is currently being completed both on the viaducts and in the tunnels.

Construction work on other parts of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road continues actively and efficiently in accordance with the schedule.

The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The road is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented on the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions and plays an important role in the socioeconomic development of the liberated districts and villages.