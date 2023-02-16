Azerbaijan plans to export industrial explosives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's AzerBlast LLC plans to export industrial explosives to Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan in the future said the Executive Director of the company Rizvan Bakhshiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the project of Azerbaijan's first factory for the manufacture of industrial explosives.

According to him, the company will invest in the construction at the expense of its own funds as well as using bank loans.

"The share of the company's own funds totals 4.3 million manat ($2.53 million), while the rest is bank loans. In total, the investment value of the project is 14 million manat ($8.2 million). We plan to purchase raw materials in Georgia, Russia, and Turkmenistan. In addition, we expect that within five years our investments will fully pay off," he said.

Bakhshiyev also noted that equipment for the manufacture of explosives will be purchased in Türkiye.