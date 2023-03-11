TITR - very important for Azerbaijani-Polish relations, ambassador Poborski says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, is a very important project for Poland and Azerbaijan, the ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan, Rafal Poborski told Trend.

As Poborski noted, Azerbaijan and Poland aim to develop the project not only because of the economic reasons, but also because of the project’s importance for the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Our countries play an important role as the essential links of the corridor, that connects the European and the Asian continents," the ambassador said.

Poborski emphasized an increasing significance of the Middle Corridor in the current difficult geopolitical situation, when direct routes for the delivery of goods between Europe and Asia have become unavailable.

According to him, due to the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor, the issue was discussed at the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission, held on February 16 this year, and at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Polish working group on transport and logistics on March 3.

The origins of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route go back to 2013, when an agreement was signed to on the establishment of Coordination Committee for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route starts from Southeast Asia and China, runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to European countries. TITR aims to coordinate interaction of all the participants of transportation of goods and containers along the route from Asia to Europe and in the reversed direction.