Zangazur corridor to become driver for development of Middle Corridor - OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Zangazur corridor will become a driver for the development of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Mirvokhid Azimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, the countries of the Caspian region are confident in implementation of the Zangazur corridor, which will make a significant contribution to the development of the transport sector.

"I would also like to note that the Middle Corridor is very important in the context of transporting goods from East to West and vice versa. We are actively promoting its development, considering its long-term perspective and forecasts. The Middle Corridor is a hub for transporting cargo from Asia to Europe," he said.

Azimov stressed that it is planned to accelerate the digitalization of the corridor in the short term.

"We are actively working on these processes. Uzbekistan also supports this initiative and is ready to provide all necessary assistance within this corridor. The efforts of the participating countries will allow us to achieve our goals in the shortest possible time," he added.