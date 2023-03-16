Azerbaijan - only country in Caucasus to join UN Water Convention, minister says (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:38)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. No country in the Caucasus has joined the UN Water Convention except Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said during strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this Convention is the only existing platform through which the countries of the region can effectively cooperate, joining efforts to solve transboundary water issues.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.