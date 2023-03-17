Azerbaijani PM names number of families planned for return to liberated Zabukh, Sus villages (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. It’s planned to return 296 families to Zabukh and Sus villages in Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on activities in 2022 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, following decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 16, 2022, the 1st State Program of the Great Return to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] was approved, and in order to ensure the implementation of the measures provided for by the program, the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was signed.

The prime minister noted that targeted and large-scale projects implemented with the direct participation and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev contribute to the rapid revival of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

During the post-war period, in the liberated territories, work was carried out to build a modern residential, industrial and service infrastructure, and restore economic activity, including transport and communication lines, he further said.

Asadov also noted that one of the memorable historical events is the beginning of the return of the population to the liberated Aghali village of the Zangilan district.

“With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, on May 27, 2022, the opening ceremony of the first stage of the Smart Village project was held in Aghali village, Zangilan district. At the first stage, 66 families (326 people) were resettled, and at the moment the number of families living in Aghali is 86 (420 people),” the official said.

Besides, according to him, by the end of this year, it’s planned to return the first group of Lachin residents.

“These days, the first 20 families are being returned to the Talish village," he added.

Zabukh and Sus villages are located in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Asadov and members of the government.