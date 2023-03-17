Azerbaijani PM reveals amount of allocations for restoration of liberated areas (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The allocations for reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in Azerbaijan totaled 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion) over the past two years, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) of the total amount was spent last year.

He noted that the package of tax, customs, social, investment, credit and other benefits provided to the liberated territories will contribute to the reintegration of these territories into the general economy of the country, sustainable population resettlement, employment and sustainable economic activity.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Asadov and members of the government.