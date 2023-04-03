“Veyseloglu Distribution” company became authorized representative of The LEGO Group in Azerbaijan

“Veyseloglu Distribution” company started a partnership with The LEGO Group, a well-known toy brand. “Veyseloglu Distribution” company will distribute The LEGO Group brand products in our country within the framework of partnership. In order to ensure the availability of The LEGO Group products, our company will sell products not only in toy stores, but also in supermarkets and markets.

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “Play Well”. The brick in its present form was launched in 1958. The interlocking principle with its tubes makes it unique and offers unlimited building possibilities. It's just a matter of getting the imagination going – and letting a wealth of creative ideas emerge through play.

Flagship product of The LEGO Group consists of mutually binding colorful plastic bricks and accompanying sets of gears, figurines called minifigures, and various other components. Aimed at promoting learning through playing, LEGO® sets develop problem-solving, critical thinking and communication skills, as well as creativity and team spirit being the most demanding skills of the 21st century. Children and adults of various age categories learn and grow with LEGO sets in a funny, socially interactive, and meaningful environment.

“Veyseloglu Distribution” company started its activity in 1994 by importing food products from Turkey, and the foundation of Veyseloglu Group of Companies was established with this company. Since 1997, the company has expanded its activities and acquired representations of many well-known brands of the world, and currently distributes more than 3500 types of products across the country. The company provides services with about 2500 employees along with its head office in Baku, regional offices in Mingachevir and Salyan.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies operates in the fields of retail, logistics, distribution and production. Currently, Veyseloglu Group of Companies has more than 20,000 employees. Recently, Veyseloglu Group of Companies was announced as one of the winners in the prestigious “Best Managed Companies” competition organized by the world-known company “Deloitte” for the first time in Azerbaijan.