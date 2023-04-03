Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to become hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye, Europe - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan will become a hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye and Europe, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said during the Azerbaijani-US Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"We have already started implementing relevant projects in this region," he added.

Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for international cooperation in the field of green energy.

"We are interested in cooperation with all participants of this market. We are already attracting foreign investment to the country. As you know, we are planning to build a solar power plant in Karabakh with bp,” he further said.

“Over the past eight months, we have reached an agreement on the construction of a number of power plants that will generate 25 gigawatts of electricity by 2030. The total potential of our country in generating green energy is 200 gigawatts,” Soltanov reminded.

From January through February 2023, the electricity production on alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan made up 56.5 million kW/h (growth of 1.54 million kW/h on annual basis). A total of 9.1 million kWh of electricity was generated at wind power plants, 8.4 million kWh at solid power plants, and 39 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total electricity production amounted to 5.17 billion kW/h. The volume of electricity produced in the country increased by 5.8 percent, or 282.3 million kW/h, year-on-year.

In February 2023 alone, the production of electricity jumped by 82.5 million kW/h, or 3.5 percent, year-on-year, amounting to 2.4 billion kW/h.