Poland to present investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Institute of Oriental Studies of Poland will hold an international economic forum in Karpacz to present investment opportunities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy Mahir Humbatov said at a press conference on the results of 2021, Trend reports

"The forum will be attended by representatives of the Economic Scientific Research Institute. Construction work and the investment climate being created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be discussed at the forum," Humbatov noted.

