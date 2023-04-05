Bulutistan becomes Azerbaijan's first Turkish multi-cloud service provider

Accelerating Azerbaijan's Digital Transformation

BULUTİSTAN, BECOMES AZERBAIJAN'S FIRST TURKISH MULTI-CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDER

Bulutistan, Turkey's first and leading local cloud service provider, offers services both in Turkey and in more than 60 countries with the products and services it has developed since 2015. Continuing to expand its international network with the goal of globalization, Bulutistan became the first multi-cloud service provider in Azerbaijan with its award-winning innovative solutions.

Bulutistan, which was listed in Deloitte's "Fast 50" list in 2020 as one of Turkey's fastest growing technology companies and received numerous success awards, continues to expand abroad in line with its goal of globalization. Offering cloud services in more than 60 countries outside Turkey, Bulutistan became the first multi-cloud service provider in Azerbaijan.

Growing as a company that produces its own software and solutions and has strong R&D hardware, Bulutistan continues to increase its IT exports as the first company from Turkey to integrate into the Equinix Global Connectivity Network (Cloud Exchange). Offering its users the first-class service quality offered by hyperscale cloud service providers, Bulutistan strengthens its position with its global certifications.

Aims to Serve All Neighboring Countries Together with Azerbaijan

Önder Şahin, Global General Manager of Bulutistan, which has a market share penetration of 50 percent in Turkey, pointed out that this cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is very valuable in terms of know-how sharing and said, "We signed a strategic cooperation with AzIn Telecom LLC, a digital solution provider operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on August 11th, 2022. With this partnership, we aim to contribute to all neighboring countries, especially Azerbaijan, in terms of cloud systems." Within the framework of this cooperation, Bulutistan and Azln Telecom will offer their joint cloud investments to the entire market.

"We Offer 3 Main Services for Uninterrupted Data Availability"

Şahin pointed out that Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrit Cloud products, which are among the services of Bulutistan, are of great importance for customers;

“Private Cloud service can be defined as our customers receiving cloud service from dedicated (private working) sources in a private WLAN (local network) behind a private firewall. Thanks to this isolated structure, the risk of our customers' attacks from outside or inside the data center is minimized. We can define the Hybrid Cloud service as an integrated solution that combines public cloud platforms with private cloud or on-premises servers, allowing the workload to be transferred quickly between two clouds and allowing you to enjoy the benefits of multiple cloud products at the same time. Companies that are a bit more traditional in terms of data security prefer Private Cloud, while customers who have fully assimilated cloud technology prefer the Public Cloud service.

"We Will Support Azerbaijan's Transition to Digital Economy"

Bulutistan Azerbaijan Country Manager Samir Nuriyev stated that Azerbaijan has become one of the most attractive countries in the world for investment and that the economic stability as well as the favorable business-investment environment attracts foreign investors to Azerbaijan. Underlining that as Bulutistan, they have not remained silent to the region's demands such as computing and fast and reliable access to cloud services, Nuriyev said, "This investment will play a crucial role in accelerating the digital transformation of the private sector, customers and partners across Azerbaijan. Thanks to our adaptable, accessible, scalable and resilient solutions, we offer the most suitable solution for local companies. Our strategic priority is to develop solutions to local challenges in the region together with our partners and we are proud to start this journey with AzIn Telecom LLC."

Underlining that in addition to oil and natural gas, which are the primary driving forces in Azerbaijan's economy, efforts are being made to strengthen agriculture, transportation, tourism, information communication and cloud technologies, Samir Nuriyev said, "Azerbaijan is implementing important projects and strategies to diversify the country's economy. As Bulutistan, we have become the first multi-cloud service provider in Azerbaijan by seeing the increasing demand for information communication and cloud technologies with the pandemic. With our partner AzIn Telecom LLC, we will support Azerbaijan's transition to a digital economy."