Trade dynamic between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is currently positive - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Despite the decline in trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan due to the global pandemic, the trade dynamic is currently positive, Kairat Torebayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan told Trend.

Torebayev noted that with the onset of the pandemic, trade between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan decreased by more than 30 percent, but since 2020 there has been a significant increase in trade between the countries. He added that this year there is an increase of 40 percent compared to last year.

"The pandemic has exposed weaknesses that international supply chains were unprepared for. After we adopted it, we began to increase the trade turnover at a double pace," the Deputy Minister noted.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic was a lesson for the trade industry in general, and expressed hope that if such events repeat, governments will be ready to act accordingly.

Earlier, the deputy minister revealed that last year, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $462 million. He noted that given the size of the economies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, this figure can be increased in the future.