Azerbaijan's SMBDA, Kazakhstan's Foreign Trade Chamber sign MoU (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Kazakhstan's Foreign Trade Chamber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports via the SMBDA.

During official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan, a number of documents were signed in Astana with the participation of the heads of state, including a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation between Azerbaijan's SMBDA and Kazakhstan's Foreign Trade Chamber.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan's Foreign Trade Chamber, Ayan Yerenov.

The document envisages trade and investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, economic cooperation, mutual information about innovations and various events in the field of SMEs, exchange of experience in the service sector, promotion and support of cooperation, and the organization of joint events and exhibitions to strengthen the partnership between SMEs of the two countries.