BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC, the joint Russian-Azerbaijani company for the maintenance of trucks, will be put into operation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in July 2023, Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Trend reports.

"Currently, about 85 percent of the construction work has been completed," Nuriyev said.

